CM Vijay announces new police districts for Avadi, Tambaram Commissionerates

CHENNAI: The jurisdictions in Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates will be restructured, and new police districts and police stations will be formed under them, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Thursday.
The announcement was made during the discussion on the demand for grants for the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.
In Avadi Commissionerate, the Avadi police district will be bifurcated and a new police district, Poonamallee, will be formed. The Poonamallee range will be bifurcated and a new range, Thirumazhisai, will be formed.
"Due to rapid urbanisation in areas under Avadi City Commissionerate and rise in population density, it is imperative that the law and order be strengthened for public safety," an official note said.
In Tambaram Commissionerate, the Tambaram police district will be bifurcated and a new police district, Kilambakkam, will be formed. Further, the Guduvanchery police range will be bifurcated and Kilambakkam range will be formed.
Officials will be posted to the newly formed districts and ranges in the coming days.
Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates, which were formed after the trifurcation of Greater Chennai Police, were formally inaugurated on January 1, 2022, by the then chief minister MK Stalin. Apart from over a dozen police stations from Greater Chennai Police, the police stations from Tiruvallur district were attached to Avadi Commissionerate, and stations from Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts were attached to Tambaram City Police.
Before the latest announcement, both Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates were divided into two police districts. The move was aimed at strengthening law and order and traffic management in the expanding areas.