CM Vijay announces new police districts for Avadi, Tambaram Commissionerates

The announcement was made during the discussion on the demand for grants for the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

In Avadi Commissionerate, the Avadi police district will be bifurcated and a new police district, Poonamallee, will be formed. The Poonamallee range will be bifurcated and a new range, Thirumazhisai, will be formed.

"Due to rapid urbanisation in areas under Avadi City Commissionerate and rise in population density, it is imperative that the law and order be strengthened for public safety," an official note said.

In Tambaram Commissionerate, the Tambaram police district will be bifurcated and a new police district, Kilambakkam, will be formed. Further, the Guduvanchery police range will be bifurcated and Kilambakkam range will be formed.