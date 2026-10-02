CM Vijay announces Gandhi Adigal Medal to five policemen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (October 1) announced that five police personnel would be conferred the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal for their outstanding work in prohibition enforcement.
In a statement, he said the five personnel — Superintendent of Police of Tiruvallur district V V Sai Praneeth, Tiruchy Special Branch Inspector J Raman, Vikravandi Sub-Inspector K Shanmugam, Thirupapuliyur Head Constable E Carounagarane of Cuddalore district, and Head Constable P Selvam of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Kallakurichi — would receive the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal during the ensuing Republic Day celebrations.
He said each award comes with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and a medal.