CM Vijay announces Gandhi Adigal Medal to five policemen

In a statement, he said the five personnel — Superintendent of Police of Tiruvallur district V V Sai Praneeth, Tiruchy Special Branch Inspector J Raman, Vikravandi Sub-Inspector K Shanmugam, Thirupapuliyur Head Constable E Carounagarane of Cuddalore district, and Head Constable P Selvam of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Kallakurichi — would receive the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal during the ensuing Republic Day celebrations.