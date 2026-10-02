Tamil Nadu

CM Vijay announces Gandhi Adigal Medal to five policemen

In a statement, the five personnel would receive the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal during the ensuing Republic Day celebrations.
CM Vijay
CM Vijay
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CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (October 1) announced that five police personnel would be conferred the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal for their outstanding work in prohibition enforcement.

In a statement, he said the five personnel — Superintendent of Police of Tiruvallur district V V Sai Praneeth, Tiruchy Special Branch Inspector J Raman, Vikravandi Sub-Inspector K Shanmugam, Thirupapuliyur Head Constable E Carounagarane of Cuddalore district, and Head Constable P Selvam of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Kallakurichi — would receive the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal during the ensuing Republic Day celebrations.

He said each award comes with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and a medal.

Republic Day
Policemen
Gandhi Adigal medal
CM Vijay
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