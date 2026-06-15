CM Vijay announces breakfast scheme extension to classes 6-8 students from September 17

The announcement came after the chief minister chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and the welfare programmes implemented by the department.



During the meeting at the Secretariat, officials briefed the chief minister on schemes being implemented for children, women, transgender persons, and senior citizens through the Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Services, and Child Welfare and Special Services Department. The review covered the functioning of nutrition centres, child care institutions, welfare homes and various social protection initiatives across the State.



Vijay also reviewed proposals linked to the government's ‘Vettri Tamizhagam’ vision document and discussed financial allocations required for future welfare measures.