CM Vijay announces breakfast scheme extension to classes 6-8 students from September 17

CHENNAI: The State government would extend the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8 from September 17, coinciding with the birth anniversary of social reformer and Dravidian icon 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced on Monday.
The announcement came after the chief minister chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and the welfare programmes implemented by the department.
During the meeting at the Secretariat, officials briefed the chief minister on schemes being implemented for children, women, transgender persons, and senior citizens through the Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Services, and Child Welfare and Special Services Department. The review covered the functioning of nutrition centres, child care institutions, welfare homes and various social protection initiatives across the State.
Vijay also reviewed proposals linked to the government's ‘Vettri Tamizhagam’ vision document and discussed financial allocations required for future welfare measures.
The proposed expansion of the breakfast scheme is expected to widen the reach of one of the State government's flagship school welfare programmes aimed at improving nutrition levels and classroom attendance among government school students.
Officials made detailed presentations on the functioning of One-Stop Centres for women, adoption agencies, helplines for women and children, anganwadi services, and nutrition programmes implemented through child welfare centres.
The chief minister instructed officials to ensure that welfare schemes reached beneficiaries without delay and emphasised the need to strengthen child protection systems across the State. He also called for awareness campaigns against substance abuse among children and directed departments to step up rehabilitation measures for those affected.