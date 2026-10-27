CM Vijay announces 20% Deepavali bonus for 2.6 Lakh PSU staff

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Deepavali festival, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a 20% bonus for C and D category employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs). Under the announcement, employees will receive a minimum of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800 bonus.
In a statement, Chief Minister Vijay said that 2.60 lakh employees would benefit from the Deepavali bonus, with a total outlay of Rs 367.20 crore.
Eligible C and D category workers and staff employed in profit-making public sector enterprises, such as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, will receive a bonus of 8.33% and an ex gratia payment of 11.67%.
For C and D category workers and staff employed in public sector enterprises that do not have an allocable surplus, such as the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, a bonus of 8.33% and an ex gratia payment of 1.67% will be disbursed.
Eligible workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will receive a bonus of 8.33%, while temporary workers of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 3,000.
Separate orders will be issued soon for employees of other cooperative and allied institutions.
The government said the announcement would motivate workers and enable them to celebrate the upcoming festival with greater enthusiasm, while reinforcing its goodwill towards the workforce.