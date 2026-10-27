CM Vijay announces 20% Deepavali bonus for 2.6 Lakh PSU staff

In a statement, Chief Minister Vijay said that 2.60 lakh employees would benefit from the Deepavali bonus, with a total outlay of Rs 367.20 crore.

Eligible C and D category workers and staff employed in profit-making public sector enterprises, such as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, will receive a bonus of 8.33% and an ex gratia payment of 11.67%.

For C and D category workers and staff employed in public sector enterprises that do not have an allocable surplus, such as the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, a bonus of 8.33% and an ex gratia payment of 1.67% will be disbursed.