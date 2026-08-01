CM Vijay allocates Rs 340 cr to ensure drinking water supply

According to an official statement, the decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to assess the prevailing drought situation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water through tanker lorries to areas facing shortages and to replace ageing drinking water pipelines to improve water distribution. To facilitate these measures, he sanctioned Rs 330 crore for drinking water-related works.



Vijay also sanctioned Rs 10 crore to the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fodder for livestock affected by the drought.



The Chief Minister instructed senior IAS officers appointed as district monitoring officers to closely monitor the drought situation in their respective districts. He also directed District Collectors to review the status of drinking water supply and other essential drought relief works during the weekly review meetings held every Monday.

Ministers R Vinoth and N Marie Wilson, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.