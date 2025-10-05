CM Trophy: Esports makes debut as medal event, matches begins on Oct 5

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 entered its third day on Friday with a landmark moment in Indian sports history — the formal inclusion of E-sports as an official medal event in a state-level competition for the first time.

The announcement was made by J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), during the inauguration of the college-level fencing events in Chennai, held under the supervision of Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

The move, hailed as a progressive step for the digital generation, opens the door for thousands of aspiring gamers and marks Tamil Nadu’s growing influence in sports innovation and inclusivity.

Day three of the Games saw events unfold across 11 districts, reflecting the tournament’s wide reach and community spirit. In Chennai, the spotlight was on fencing and weightlifting, where M R Beni Quebha of Chengalpattu claimed gold in the women’s sabre (college category), defeating Chennai’s A S Monaasree 15–4. In the school girls’ 63kg weightlifting event, Ranipet’s R Pooja lifted a total of 156kg to secure gold, ahead of S Anusree (Vellore) and K Shenbagavalli (Thoothukudi).

Competitions in athletics, kabaddi, football, badminton, and gymnastics were held simultaneously across districts, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Chengalpattu, and Nagapattinam, turning the Games into a state-wide celebration of youth sport.

Organised by SDAT in coordination with district administrations, the CM Trophy Games 2025 continues to promote inclusivity, opportunity, and excellence at the grassroots, setting the stage for even greater participation in the coming days.