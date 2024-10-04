CM Trophy 2024: Games budget increased to Rs 82 crore

CHENNAI: The 2024 CM Trophy Games got off to a rousing start with a glittering opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

This year’s CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines over the next 20 days.

“I can say with pride that six differently abled sportspersons from Tamil Nadu participated in the 2024 Paris Paralympics and four of them returned with a medal. That gives us the confidence that we are on the right path,” Udhayanidhi said.

The opening ceremony was a grand celebration of Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage and modern technology as the colourful opening ceremony mesmerised the sportspersons and spectators.