CM to launch Urimai Thogai camp in D’puri

CHENNAI: CM Stalin will launch the camps for identifying the beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai Scheme at Dharmapuri on Monday.

Remarking that his thoughts were always around the scheme, CM Stalin, in a message posted on his Twitter handle, said that the scheme must reach the women of the State without leaving out even a single eligible beneficiary. He said that he would launch the camp in the same Dharmapuri district where the Self Help Group scheme was launched by former CM Karunanidhi in 1989.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the camps would be conducted in three stages . In the first stage, camps would be held in 21,031 units (ration shops) and 14,194 shops in the second stage. The government has so far distributed 50 lakh tokens for the camps.

