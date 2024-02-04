CM to decide on candidate selection, seats: Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: The seat allotments for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be decided by the Chief Minister and the cadres would work for the selected candidate to ensure victory, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that in a democratic country, anyone can start their political party and the new entrant is actor Vijay.

“Actor Vijay is like a brother to me and he used to speak politely to everyone and me whenever I meet him and I wish him good luck,” said the Minister. He did not want to take further queries about the actor as it was his right to name his party and no one could comment on it.

Meanwhile, the Minister said, the seat allotment and the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be decided by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

It is he who has to select party candidates, added the Minister.

“The Chief Minister would field candidates who will be accepted by everyone and the winning of them is very crucial for the alliance,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

At the same time, the cadre would work sincerely for the winning of the candidate filed by the party.

“We will think that late leader M Karunanidhi is contesting in every segment and so we will work sincerely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that steps are being initiated to include jallikattu in the sports list and this would be certainly realised soon, and then, the tamers would certainly get eligibility to get government employment.