CM talks tough, but no sign of action on MLAs

During the meeting, Vijay also cautioned the legislators against falling into traps set by Opposition parties, said sources.

According to sources, Vijay reportedly inquired about two legislators, Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and Deputy Speaker M Ravi Shankar, who are facing damning allegations that are now haunting the ruling party. "The Chief Minister warned both of them," party sources said, but did not elaborate.

Vignesh is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a district Collector, a charge he has denied. Ravi Shankar was caught on camera assaulting a man who approached him with complaints about drinking water supply and uncollected garbage. Though the complainant withdrew his allegation, he later alleged that the deputy speaker threatened him into issuing a public statement absolving him.