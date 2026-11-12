CM talks tough, but no sign of action on MLAs

CHENNAI: The two MLAs, including the deputy speaker, who are facing serious allegations of assault and woman harassment, seem to have escaped with what amounts to a mere slap on the wrist, as Chief Minister and ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay ‘warned them’ during a meeting of party legislators on Wednesday but stopped short of taking any visible action.
During the meeting, Vijay also cautioned the legislators against falling into traps set by Opposition parties, said sources.
According to sources, Vijay reportedly inquired about two legislators, Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and Deputy Speaker M Ravi Shankar, who are facing damning allegations that are now haunting the ruling party. "The Chief Minister warned both of them," party sources said, but did not elaborate.
Vignesh is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a district Collector, a charge he has denied. Ravi Shankar was caught on camera assaulting a man who approached him with complaints about drinking water supply and uncollected garbage. Though the complainant withdrew his allegation, he later alleged that the deputy speaker threatened him into issuing a public statement absolving him.
During the closed-door interaction, Vijay warned the party MLAs against falling into rivals’ trap. "Except our alliance partners, all others are our enemies. MLAs should not fall into traps set by opposition parties. Several Opposition parties are targeting and trying to create a negative opinion about us," Vijay told the legislators.
The comment came amid repeated assertions by DMK and AIADMK leaders that the TVK government would not complete its full term. While TVK has accused the Dravidian parties of attempting to lure its legislators, opposition parties have alleged that the ruling party was using inducements to attract AIADMK MLAs to resign and join TVK.
Party sources said Vijay told the MLAs that they can meet him at any time to bring people's grievances to his attention and also asked them if anyone was preventing them from meeting him. He sought details of civic issues in their respective constituencies and assured them that the grievances would be addressed at the earliest.
During the two-hour meeting, Vijay interacted individually with the legislators and reviewed their performance. He also took note of complaints raised by MLAs against certain officials and their functioning.
Ministers Rajmohan, D Sarathkumar and A Srinath could not attend the meeting owing to personal reasons and official commitments. VS Babu, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, and Madhar Badhurudeen were also absent.