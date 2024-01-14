CM Stalin's wife Durga Stalin invited to attend Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

CHENNAI: Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, was invited by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders on Saturday (January 13) to attend the Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22.

Durga Stalin assured them that she would visit Ayodhya later.

Earlier this month, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav and a host of Congress bigwigs -- National president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony calling it a 'BJP-RSS' event.

The Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "using" the Ram temple for electoral gains in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Pawan Khera queried whether the event would be held under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the four peeths -- the major shrines in the country.

"There is a system and set of rituals around 'Pran Pratishtha'. If this event is religious, then why is it not happening under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the Four Peeths? All four Shankaracharyas have said clearly that the 'Pran Pratishtha' cannot be done in an incomplete temple. So, if this event is not religious, then it has to be political. I cannot accept some leaders of a party serving as middlemen between me and my avowed deity. Some of our politicians are acting like 'Thekedars' (contractors). Which 'Panchang' did the BJP refer to before finalising the date? The date was chosen keeping the Lok Sabha) elections in mind," Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Friday. However, the BJP, on the other hand, has been accusing the grand old party of hurting religious sentiments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the 'Pran Pratistha' and ceremonial opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

(With inputs from Bureau and ANI)