CM Stalin's US visit a failure, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent visit to the United States, labeling it a failure in comparison to the investment successes achieved by chief ministers of other states.

In a statement, Ramadoss noted that during Stalin's 17-day trip, the state secured investments totaling Rs 7,616 crore through memoranda of understanding with 18 firms.

Ramadoss contrasted this with the achievements of other leaders, stating that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attracted investments worth Rs 31,500 crore during his 8-day visit to US from August 4 to August 11.

He also highlighted that a team from Karnataka signed agreements totaling Rs 25,000 crore during their October tour of the USA.

Furthermore, the PMK chief pointed out that a team under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signed agreements worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting held in Switzerland.

Ramadoss emphasised, "Of these, a majority of investments are from the USA. PMK welcomes the move to attract investments from other countries. But the only way to attract investment is to improve infrastructure and ensure ease of doing business.

"The government should create a conducive environment for the business instead of making useless publicity," he opined.