CM Stalin's thumbs-up sign goes viral

Arriving in the temple city with his family, Stalin gave a thumbs-up in response to a query from the waiting media personnel about the DMK president's confidence in winning the polls.

The gesture, such as the one CM Stalin made after sealing the deal with Congress, gained traction on social media, which hailed it as the leader's confidence in winning polls.

Meanwhile, the CM and his family checked into a star hotel in the Pambarpuram area.

On his arrival in Kodaikanal at around 3 pm, members of the public and DMK functionaries welcomed him at various locations along the route, presenting bouquets, shawls, and books, which he received from his car.