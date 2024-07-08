CM Stalin's constituency haven for murderers, alleges Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former governor and BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu, especially Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Assembly Constituency has become a haven for murderers. Speaking to reporters, after paying her tributes to the late BSP state president Armstrong’s mortal remains here, Tamilisai said, “His murder has a political background. Incidents of sale of illicit liquor and fake accused surrenders have increased in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu state, especially CM Stalin’s Kolathur Assembly Constituency has become a haven for murderers. This should be the last political murder in Tamil Nadu,” she added. Attacking the Dravidian Model government, Tamilisai said, “Is it a Dravidian Model or the model where a murder happens every day. Armstrong’s murder case should be seriously investigated. It must be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” she said.