CM Stalin writes to PM Modi to expedite approval for CMRL phase-II

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approval for the phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project (CMRL) implemented here on a 50:50 sharing model at cost of Rs 63,246 crore.



Drawing Modi's attention to inordinate delay in the approval of the phase-II of the CMRL which would have three corridors stretching altogether up to 119 kms in the state capital, Stalin, in his demi official letter to the PM, said, " Our government was eagerly awaiting the approval by the Union government after the announcement for counter - part funding for the project was made in the union budget for 2021-22 and upon the project being recommended by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on August 17, 2021 as a Central Sector Project under the equity sharing model."

"Unfortunately, there has not been any progress since then, in spite of this issue being pressed by me during my various meetings with you. I learned that the proposal is awaiting the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for more than two years now, " Stalin added.

Hon'ble PM Thiru @narendramodi, The prolonged delay in the approval for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project has not only hindered our progress but also placed significant strain on our state's finances as it affects the timely completion of this vital infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/DlLhFectQs — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 10, 2024

Pointing out that the state government has commenced the project works in anticipation of the union government's approval to ensure its completion within time, the CM said, "We have been meeting the expenditure from the state funds, due to the Union share being absence of CCEA approval. This has slowed down the pace of work and has also placed a severe stress on state finances."



Arguing that the issue needs to be addressed immediately to implement the dream project of Chennai people within the targeted time, the CM requested the PM to personally intervene in the matter and expedite the approval of the phase-II of CMRL project under 50:50 joint venture model as was successfully done for phase-I of the project.

As per the CM's letter, the CMRL phase-II was recommended to the Union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for approval during January 2019.

Following the recommendation of MoHUA and NITI Aayog, the funding approvals from JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB have also been tied up. The union home minister laid the foundation stone for phase-II of CMRL project on November 11, 2020.