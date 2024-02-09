CM Stalin writes to PM Modi for fishermen’s release from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities and renew the Joint Action Group to resolve the fishermen issue.

In his letter to the PM, Stalin expressed his deep concern over the alarming increase in apprehension of Tamil fishermen and their boats by the Lankan authorities in the past few years, and said that the issue severely impacted the right to livelihood of these fishermen as their traditional fishing waters were getting increasingly restricted, making it difficult to sustain their livelihood impacting the economic stability of these communities.

Pointing out that the Lankan navy had arrested 243 fishermen and seized 37 boats in 2023 and another 88 fishermen and 12 boats were apprehended in six incidents in the last 28 days alone, CM Stalin requested the PM to "ensure that all out efforts are made to secure the release of 77 fishermen and their 151 boats from Sri Lanka."

Drawing the PM's attention to increasing attacks on Tamil fishermen and damages inflicted on their boats and equipment in the seas by unidentified persons, the CM said that such acts endanger the lives of the fishermen and exacerbate the economic hardships they face.

Citing the amended Fisheries Act 2018 of Sri Lanka enabling the island Government to nationalise foreign fishing vessels, Stalin said that due to this action of Sri Lanka, the seized fishing boats of 'our' fishermen that are in good condition could not be salvaged and brought back to Tamil Nadu.

"Therefore, I reiterate the request to urge the Government of Sri Lanka to make necessary amendments and withdraw the nationalisation of apprehended Indian fishing boats and to release the boats immediately. I request your urgent attention to address this issue to seek a diplomatic resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of Tamil fishermen, " he added.

He also asked the PM to initiate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of fishermen (who were on board boats registered in Gujarat) incarcerated by the Pakistani authorities on January 3, 2024 and the four fishermen detained by Kuwait Coastal Police on December 5, 2023.