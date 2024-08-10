CM Stalin writes to MEA to secure fishermen release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar to take decision action to secure the release and repatriation of all apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats.

Drawing the MEA's attention to the arrest of 35 of 'our' fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, along with their four motorized country boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on Friday, Stalin referred to the meeting of a TN delegation of fishermen and MPs with the MEA after the death of two fishermen and said that ‘It was distressing to note that despite this, there has been no significant relief or respite in this regard’.

"The ongoing detentions of our fishermen are not only causing immense hardship to the affected families but is also creating a pervasive sense of fear and uncertainty in our coastal communities, " the CM said.

Adding that it was imperative that stronger diplomatic measures be pursued to ensure the immediate release of our fishermen and to establish a more permanent solution to prevent such incidents from recurring, the CM said, "The safety and security of our coastal communities must be a priority. I hope that the Government of India will take decisive action to secure the release and repatriation of all the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats."

The CM also said that the psychological and financial toll on the fishermen's families was devastating, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to continue their traditional way of life.