CM Stalin writes to MEA Jaishankar for 12 fishermen's release from Maldives

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar seeking the release of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen in Maldives.

Stalin, in his demi-official letter, requested the MEA to take up the matter with the Maldives authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

The fishermen ventured for fishing on October 1 from the Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, Thoothukudi. They were apprehended by the Maldivian Coast Guard near Thinadhoo Island on October 23.

Earlier, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi sought the Centre's help in securing the fishermen's release.

In a statement, she said, “Deeply concerned about the arrest of 12 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in my Thoothukudi constituency by the Maldivian Coast Guard while deep-sea fishing. I request the Ministry of External Affairs of India to swiftly intervene and ensure the safe return of our fishermen."