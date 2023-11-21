CM Stalin writes to MEA for repatriating fisherman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to direct its mission in Oman to repatriate a detained Tamil Nadu fisherman from there.

Drawing the attention of union MEA to the detention of Kanyakumari fisherman Pethalis in Oman, Stalin said that the fisherman had been taken to an undisclosed location there by unidentified persons.

Stating that Pethalis, s/o Siluvai Antony from Kanniyakumari District was one among the 18-member crew from Tamil Nadu working in fishing boats NOOH 1012 and YAYA 1184, Alreada (Omanian) in Duqm Harbour, Oman, the CM said that the boats have been registered in the name of Ujala Amrohi, Modern Industries LLC Horizon House Building 103, Way #38, A1 Marata Street, A1 Ghabra North Muscat, Sultanate Otaman, Oman.

"It is alleged that the owner did not pay the salary of the 18 crew members. Further, there were some disputes between the owner and the fishermen led by Pethalis. Subsequently, some unknown persons have taken Pethalis to an unknown location without information, " Stalin said.

Referring to the request of Shoba Rani, wife of Pethalis, to secure her husband's release so that he could be repatriated to India, the CM requested the MEA "to direct the Indian Mission in Oman to take the necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to repatriate Pethalis."