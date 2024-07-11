CM Stalin writes to MEA for release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the union government to activate diplomatic channels to ensure immediate release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and make strong and coordinated efforts to address the fishermen issue.

Drawing the union government's attention to the arrest of 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their mechanized fishing boats bearing registration No: IND-TN-08-MM- 364, IND-TN-16-MM-2043 and IND-TN-08-MM-1478 by the Sri Lankan authorities on July 11, Stalin said, "Our fishermen, who depend on the sea for their livelihood, face an unprecedented crisis."

Pointing out that Sri Lankan authorities have detained 173 fishing boats and 80 fishermen currently and the detentions have severely impacted their livelihoods and caused immense distress to their families, Stalin, in his demi official letter to union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, said that "strong and coordinated efforts may be made by the Ministry of External Affairs to address this matter urgently."

"I also request that appropriate diplomatic channels may be activated to ensure the immediate release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats, " Stalin added.