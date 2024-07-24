CM Stalin writes to MEA again, urges for expeditious release of TN fishermen from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make earnest efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Drawing the MEA’s attention to the detention of another nine fishermen from the state along with their fishing boats (bearing registration nos. IND-TN-10-MM-2517 and IND-TN-10-MM-284 from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu) by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 22, CM Stalin pointed out that during this calendar year, up to July 22 alone, 250 fishermen have been arrested by Lanka, the highest since 2014.

Asserting that incidents of intimidation and arrest of fishermen, seizure of their boats, and fishing apparatus were continuing unabated, the CM, in his official letter to MEA Dr S Jaishankar, said that the detentions have made the fishermen community extremely distressed. “Therefore, I urge that earnest efforts are initiated through diplomatic channels to ease this situation and I further request you to address this issue comprehensively to secure the expeditious release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats from Sri Lanka,” CM Stalin urged.