CM Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar for release of Tamil Nadu fishermen, boats

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of all Indian fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan Navy’s custody.

Drawing the EAM’s immediate attention to the recent apprehension of 17 fishermen from Rameswaram along with their two mechanised fishing boats bearing registration nos IND-TN-10-MM-206 and IND-TN-10-MM-543 by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 24, Chief Minister Stalin said that the frequent arrests and attacks make the lives of ‘our’ fishermen, who depend solely on fishing in their traditional waters, highly uncertain and dangerous.

Pointing out that 530 fishermen were arrested and 71 boats have been confiscated till date in 2024 alone, Stalin said that the recent apprehensions and attacks have created a sense of fear among the fishing community.

“I, therefore, request you to kindly take concerted steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats. I also request that diplomatic steps may be taken to ensure that such attacks do not occur in future,” said Stalin.

Citing two separate incidents of attack on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai village in Nagapattinam by six unidentified Sri Lankan nationals on December 20, the CM said, “In this outrageous incident, three out of six fishermen who sailed in two country crafts were injured and their belongings such as GPS equipment, VHF equipment, fishing net, mobile phone and their fish catch were robbed from their fishing boats by the attackers.”