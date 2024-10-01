CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wished actor Rajinikanth for a speedy recovery.

Taking to his X platform, CM Stalin wrote in Tamil, which translates to, "I wish a speedy recovery to my friend Mr. @rajinikanth who has been hospitalised (sic)."

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi also wished the actor for speedy recovery.

In a post the Guv said, ‘I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.’

The 72-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital late on Monday night after falling ill while shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

The health condition of Rajinikanth is stable and medical investigations were under way.CM Stalin wishes Actor Rajinikanth a speed recovery

