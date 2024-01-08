'CM Stalin will be visit Spain on Jan 28 to boost investments'

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, TRB Rajaa on Monday said Chief Minister M K Stalin will be visiting Spain on January 28 to boost investments in Tamil Nadu.



"Chief Minister MK Stalin visits Spain on January 28. Visits to Australia and the US have also been planned for later this year. Before his visit, delegates from state Industries department will be visiting Davos soon after this GIM 2024," TRB Rajaa told reporters at the conclusion of the Global Investors Summit 2024 here.

Honoured to share the dais with Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Thiru @PiyushGoyal and esteemed industry leaders,



TVS Chairman,

JSW MD,

Tata Electronics CEO,

Hyundai MD,

Ashok Leyland Chairman,

Godrej Chairperson,

Qualcomm President,

First Solar CEO,

A.P. Moller… pic.twitter.com/wxbl2NdbA9 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 7, 2024

"Our Chief Minister was sending delegates from the Industries ministry to various countries and he himself visited the UAE, Singapore, and Japan. The results of these visits were evident from the huge contingents of several countries represented at the GIM," he added.



Earlier in the day, Stalin said, "I undertook visits to the UAE, Singapore and Japan and these visits translated to Rs 7,441 crore investments and 17,371 employment opportunities."