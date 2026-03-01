CM Stalin vows to protect Tamil, Tamil Nadu in his birthday message

"We must all unite and defeat the conspiracies that surround us through our intellectual strength. For this, I will dedicate myself even more fully," wrote the Chief Minister in a social media post.

The DMK chief reflected on his decades-long political journey, stating he has known "nothing other than hard work" from his youth to his current milestone.

The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the "Dravidian Model" of governance, claiming it has transformed Tamil Nadu into a leading state that the "world looks back at."