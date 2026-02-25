CM Stalin vows Sri Lankan Tamils' citizenship; unveils homes

NAGERCOIL: In the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, 90 newly constructed houses built at a cost of Rs 7.85 crore were inaugurated at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Perumalpuram near Kanniyakumari on Monday.
The houses, equipped with basic infrastructure facilities, were formally opened by a woman residing in the camp. The Chief Minister later inspected the newly built units and interacted with the Sri Lankan Tamil residents.
CM Stalin shared a post on social media after inaugurating the houses that the State would continue to press for permanent citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils residing in India.
He also noted that the government has extended multiple welfare measures, including educational assistance of Rs 11.07 crore to 5,771 students over the past three academic years to support higher education among children from Sri Lankan Tamil families.
The State has also provided financial support to self-help groups and skill development training programmes to strengthen livelihoods, he said, adding that the Dravidian model government remains committed to their welfare.
Expressing hope that the Union government would expedite the grant of citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils who have been residing in India for decades, Stalin said the State would continue to raise its voice in support of the community until the demand is fulfilled.