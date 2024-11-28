CM Stalin visits MIOT hospital to inquire about Elangovan's health

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited MIOT hospital and inquired with doctors about the health of senior Congress MLA from Erode East EVKS Elangovan who was hospitalised for respiratory complications late Wednesday night.

Talking to media persons at the hospital, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said that Elangovan was being provided intensive treatment and they are confident that he would recover and attend the December 9 session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

