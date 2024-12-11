CM Stalin visits Kerala to inaugurate renovated Periyar memorial

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin departed for Kerala today from Chennai via flight to attend the inauguration of the renovated Periyar Memorial and Library in Vaikom, Kottayam district, Kerala.

As per a Maalaimalar report, the event is scheduled for Thursday (December 12), and KeralaChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the ceremony, during which Chief Minister Stalin will participate and officially inaugurate the memorial.

The Vaikom Satyagraha, a temple entry protest initiated 100 years ago, marks a significant milestone in the history of social justice. To commemorate the victory of Periyar’s social reform efforts, a memorial was initially established in Vaikom in 1994 under the Tamil Nadu government's directive.

Spread across 70 cents, the memorial features a permanent photo gallery depicting Periyar’s life, a library, a visitor's lounge, a children's park, and a statue of Periyar seated. Over time, structural damages, including corrosion, rendered the facility in need of restoration. The Tamil Nadu government allocated Rs. 8.5 crore for its renovation.

The initiative was directed by CM Stalin, with Minister EV Velu inspecting the site during the restoration process. The revamped memorial aims to preserve Periyar’s legacy and inspire future generations.

Following the inauguration ceremony, CM Stalin is expected to return to Chennai tomorrow (December 12) evening.