    CM Stalin visits Guidance TN, sets target of 50 lakh jobs creation

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Sep 2024 1:34 PM GMT
    Chief Minister M K Stalin

    CHENNAI: Buoyed by the success of his recent US business trip, which fetched Rs 7,618 crore investment for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the office of Guidance Tamil Nadu and interacted with the workforce there.

    Stalin also set a 50 lakh job creation target for Guidance TN during the visit.

    In a post on his official X handle, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said they celebrated the milestone of securing Rs 10,00,000 crore worth of investments for Tamil Nadu in the past three years alone and that the CM has now given a new target of 50,00,000 jobs for the state.

