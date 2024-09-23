CM Stalin virtually launches mini Tidel parks in Salem, Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated mini Tidel parks in Salem and Thanjavur districts to ensure the reach of information technology and job creation in smaller towns.

Stalin inaugurated the Tidel parks developed by the state Industries Department from the state secretariat online.

The Thanjavur mini Tidel park measuring 55,000 sqft has been developed at a cost of Rs 30.50 crore. The CM also issued orders to allot space to Hamly Business Solutions India and Inforios Software Technologies India in the Thanjavur tidel park. Around 30% space has already been allotted in the Delta town.

Stalin also issued allotment orders to Namma Office, AKS Hitech Smart, Tamil Zorous, Telth Healthcare and Access Healthcare for space in the Salem mini Tidel park measuring 55,000 sqft developed at a cost of Rs 29.50 crore by the industries department. As much as 71% of the space in the Salem mini Tidel park has already been allotted, a release issued by the state government said. Earlier on September 17, the state government inaugurated the mini Tidel park in Villupuram.

The fully air-conditioned mini Tidel parks can accommodate 500 techies, apart from all needed communication infrastructure. Uninterrupted high-tension three-phase power supply, drinking water connection, gyms, canteens and round-the-clock security protection are provided at these centres. Apart from creating jobs for the youths, the facilities would also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the districts, the release added.

State municipal administration minister KN Nehru, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, state industries minister TRB Rajaa and state chief secretary N Muruganandam were also present during the inauguration. Meanwhile, the CM also distributed appointment orders to nine newly recruited assistant forest guards and 48 assistant engineers of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.