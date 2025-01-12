CM Stalin urges DMK cadres to celebrate Pongal with fervour

CHENNAI: In a letter to DMK cadres, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Sunday exhorted the cadres to celebrate the upcoming Pongal festival with great enthusiasm and fervour, emphasising its significance as a celebration of Tamil culture and heritage.

“To commemorate Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government is organizing the Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Festival, a vibrant folk arts festival in Chennai, from January 13 to 17, 2025," he said and urged DMK cadres to organise art, literature, and sports competitions across the state, presenting prizes to winners and promoting community participation.