CM Stalin upgrades neurosciences in State to world-class

Tracing its origins to October 1950, when Dr B Ramamurthi founded the Department of Neurosurgery with a few beds on Vijayadasami day, the institute evolved into a premier centre for neurological sciences. It was modelled on the Montreal Institute of Neurology and went on to introduce several milestones, including India's first DM Neurology programme and the country's first MCh Neurosurgery course. The institute also described the new disease entity, Madras Motor Neuron Disease, in 1970.

Over the decades, facilities such as neuroradiology, EEG services, CT scanning, stroke units, epilepsy and movement disorder clinics, and advanced neuro-diagnostic laboratories were added. In 2015, the institute was bifurcated into separate Institutes of Neurology and Neurosurgery to strengthen academic and patient care services.