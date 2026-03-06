CM Stalin unveils Vision 2030 for trillion-dollar TN economy

CHENNAI: Laying out an ambitious roadmap for the future, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented the State's ‘Tamil Nadu Vision 2030’ dream, outlining key goals to transform the State into a trillion-dollar economy while ensuring inclusive development and social welfare.
He also spoke about his dream of making the whole country a 'Samathuvapuram'. Speaking at the event ‘Kanavugal Meipada – Dreams to Reality’, organised under the ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollunga’ (Tell Us Your Dream) initiative in Chennai, the chief minister said the government wanted the people to articulate their dreams that would shape Tamil Nadu's future.
Quoting poet Subramania Bharati, who wrote about the need for dreams to become reality, Stalin said Tamil Nadu's development must benefit the land, the people and the State collectively.
He added that the Vision 2030 framework reflects those aspirations and charts a structured path for growth over the coming years.
The chief minister outlined 14 key focus areas under ‘Tamil Nadu Vision 2030’, aimed at improving housing, economic growth, education, infrastructure, agriculture and social welfare.
A major highlight of the vision is the goal of transforming Tamil Nadu into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, strengthening its position as one of India's leading economic engines.
Every family deserves an address of its own, he said, promising as many as 5 lakh houses will be built in rural areas and two lakh in urban areas by 2030.
Among the targets announced was the creation of an "interruption-free education dream by 2030," ensuring that students in government and government-aided schools continue their education without dropping out. All government and aided schools will have smart classrooms by 2030, the CM said.
The government also aims to significantly increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education by the end of the decade.
Other goals include housing facilities and patta for all eligible Adi Dravidar families, widening medical insurance net, expanding milk production in the State to about 4.5 crore litres per day, and improving urban infrastructure in cities and municipalities.
Vision 2030 also focuses on strengthening local governance, modernising civic services, and enhancing opportunities in science, technology and industry. The chief minister said these efforts would ensure balanced development across rural and urban areas.
He also promised to attract Rs 18 lakh crore investment and 50 lakh new jobs by 2030. "TN’s exports will go up to $120 billion by 2030. Exports in the IT sector will grow to Rs 6 lakh crore from the current Rs 2.5 lakh crore,” Stalin said.
The CM said, “these is not just a Stalin statement, but the dream of the entire Tamil Nadu.”
The chief minister noted that programmes such as ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollunga’ were designed to involve citizens, students, experts, entrepreneurs and community leaders in shaping policy. Ideas gathered through such consultations will help refine the State's development strategies, he said.