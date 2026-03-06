CM Stalin unveils Vision 2030 for trillion-dollar TN economy

He also spoke about his dream of making the whole country a 'Samathuvapuram'. Speaking at the event ‘Kanavugal Meipada – Dreams to Reality’, organised under the ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollunga’ (Tell Us Your Dream) initiative in Chennai, the chief minister said the government wanted the people to articulate their dreams that would shape Tamil Nadu's future.

Quoting poet Subramania Bharati, who wrote about the need for dreams to become reality, Stalin said Tamil Nadu's development must benefit the land, the people and the State collectively.