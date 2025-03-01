Begin typing your search...

    1 March 2025
    CM Stalin turns 72, PM Modi; Governor Ravi greet him
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Daily Thanthi) 

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday turned 72 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor RN Ravi wished him a long and healthy life.

    In keeping with the party tradition, Stalin paid homage at the samadhis of party icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi here and marking the occasion, he inaugurated admissions at the Royappettai government school.

    PM Modi, in a post on 'X' said: "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."

    Governor Ravi sent his birthday greetings to Stalin in Tamil.

