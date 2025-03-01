CM Stalin pays tribute to Anna, Karunanidhi on his 72nd birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina beach as part of his 72nd birthday celebrations.

According to Daily Thanthi, he will then pay homage at the Periyar memorial in Periyar Thidal.

To mark the occasion, various events are being organised by the respective district secretaries.

Later in the day at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin will meet with ministers, party workers, and officials to receive birthday greetings.

Supporters and party members have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for their leader since morning.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Guiding the party in the footsteps of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, Stalin has earned the love of Tamil Nadu’s people and is now a great leader beloved across India. Wishing him many more years of leadership and service.”





Governor RN Ravi also wished the Chief Minister ‘good health and happiness, and continued service to the people of Tamil Nadu.’