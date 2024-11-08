CM Stalin to visit Virudhunagar on Nov 9; meeting and launches on agenda

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Virudhunagar on November 9 to provide welfare assistance to 15,000 people.

CM Stalin who is in Thanjavur on Thursday, would leave for Virudhunagar on November 9, for a two-day visit, according to the State government. "On November 9 and 10, CM Stalin would be in Virudhunagar district, where he will meet DMK cadre, and functionaries and attend various government events," sources said.

Stalin will inaugurate the new district Collectorate building in Virudhunagar on November 10 and provide welfare assistance to 15,000 people. He will also chair a review meeting with the district Collector and other officials, where he will review the progress of the various government schemes.