CM Stalin to visit Madurai ahead of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will fly to Madurai on Tuesday night, as he is scheduled to take part in Muthuramalinga Thevar Guru Poojai function taking place on Wednesday at Pasumpon near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Leaders of various political parties and community organisations, and members of the public will visit Pasumpon to pay their respects at the Thevar memorial.

Stalin will leave for Madurai by flight at 7 pm and a grand welcome has been arranged for him by Madurai district DMK functionaries.

Due to security reasons, the district administration has banned flying of drones in Madurai city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stalin on Monday inaugurated Theiveega Thirumaganar U Muthuramalinga Thevar Arangam at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district via video conference from his camp office.