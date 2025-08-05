CM Stalin to visit Kovai and Tirupur on Aug 11; to review Coimbatore Master Plan 2041

CHENNAI: DMK executives and volunteers from Coimbatore and Tirupur districts are preparing to give a warm welcome to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who will arrive in Coimbatore on August 11.

The Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to attend various events in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts on July 22 and 23, but the programs were cancelled due to his sudden health condition. Following his recovery, he will now visit the districts to attend the rescheduled events, said a report by Daily Thanthi

On August 11, Stalin will fly from Chennai to Coimbatore, where DMK members will gather at the airport to receive him.

He will then travel by car to Tirupur and participate in programs at Palladam and Udumalaipettai along with ministers, the district collector, and other officials.

On August 12, the Chief Minister will visit Pollachi to unveil statues of leaders K Kamaraj, Chidambaram Subramaniam, and N Mahalingam, key figures behind the Parambikulam and Aliyar irrigation projects, at the Water Resources Department (WRD) office premises on the Pollachi–Udumalai road.

Later, Stalin will attend a consultation meeting on the Coimbatore Master Plan 2041, where he will hear suggestions from the public and entrepreneurs.