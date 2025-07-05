CM Stalin releases master plan for development of Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin released the Coimbatore Master Plan 2041 at the secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

The master plan, a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s development, was prepared by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) under the Housing and Urban Development Department for the Coimbatore Local Planning Area spread over 1,531.57 sq km.

The plan has been developed using Geographic Information System (GIS) based spatial mapping for the Local Planning Area comprising a corporation, four municipalities, 21 panchayats and 66 revenue villages. It has been developed with inputs from over 40 departments and suggestions from various stakeholders.

The plan, which aims to foster economic, environmental, and social equity, has been prepared to achieve Tamil Nadu’s vision of $1 trillion economy, reach 33 per cent green cover by 2041 and ensure an accomplished transport system.

Some of its key highlights include a proposed 147 km metro rail network to enhance regional connectivity and ease urban congestion, strengthening of manufacturing hubs, IT infrastructure, and education institutions and an estimated Rs 56,000 crore investment over 16 years for comprehensive development.

At the event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy and other officials were present. The first master plan for the Coimbatore Local Planning Area spanning across 1,287 sq km was approved on October 12, 1994.

Welcoming the release of the master plan, WS Habib, President of CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, said the plan presents a long-term vision to address the challenges of urbanisation and enable sustainable, inclusive growth to meet the needs of an estimated population of six million by 2041.

“With its emphasis on sustainability, connectivity, and economic growth, the master plan provides a clear and actionable framework for future development. Similar master plans should be released for other cities and towns across the state to ensure coordinated and planned urban growth,” he said, in a statement.