CM Stalin to visit Kerala and inaugurate renovated Periyar memorial in Kottayam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will visit Kerala on December 11 to inaugurate the renovated Periyar memorial and library in Kottayam on December 12.

The memorial, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, showcases Periyar's struggle for social justice and his victory.

The renovated memorial complex, spread across 70 cents of land, features a permanent photo exhibition hall, a library, a visitor's pavilion, a children's park, and a statue of Periyar in a sitting position.

The inauguration ceremony coincides with the centenary celebration of the Vaikam protest, a significant event in the struggle for social justice.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the inauguration ceremony.