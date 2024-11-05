CM Stalin to take stock of welfare schemes, school education on November 8

CHENNAI: Taking stock of the functioning of various departments of his government, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to conduct a review meeting on the functioning of the School Education Department on November 8. Stalin will also get a status quo on the implementation of welfare schemes for the students in State-run schools.

The School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held a consultation meeting with the directors of the department ahead of the meeting with the CM.

The minister discussed the projects being implemented in the department for the students, teachers and staff and new projects that are yet to be announced at the meeting. The minister also reviewed arrangements for the exams scheduled under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) on October 10.

The minister also reached out to department officials in Krishnagiri and urged them to take up more programmes such as the Uyarvukku Padi, which encourages school students to pursue college education.

Meanwhile, educationalists have urged the government to make a quick decision regarding the release and implementation of the State Education Policy (SEP) and Justice Chandru's report on the elimination of caste-based discrimination in schools/colleges.

"There are already enough discussions and miscommunications doing rounds on SEP. The SEP for both school and higher education was submitted by former Madras High Court Judge D Murugesan-lead committee to CM Stalin in July. It is high time that the government releases the draft seeking public opinion," said an educationist.

In July, the committee submitted a 58-page report that the State government may take appropriate measures to ensure education is brought back to List II (State List) of Schedule 7 of the Constitution. The policy document underscores issues with the commercialisation of education and the risk of public schooling with State-run schools getting wiped out, the educationalist said.

An anti-caste activist based in north Tamil Nadu stressed that the government to review and implement Justice Chandru's report on casteism in educational institutions. "With the number of cases reported on caste-based discrimination rising, the CM should take it (panel’s recommendations) to fast lane," added the activist.

Ministers in Kovai get ready for CM’s inspections

Ahead of CM’s visit to Coimbatore, Ministers EV Velu and TRB Rajaa on Monday held inspections and conducted review meetings on the ongoing development projects.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa at a review meeting in Coimbatore

After inspecting the construction works in the western by-pass road, Avinashi Road flyover and Mettupalayam Road flyover, Minister for Public Works EV Velu told the media that Rs 997 crore has been sanctioned to the State Highways Department to execute various road projects in Coimbatore.

“Seven flyover works have been completed and works are in the completion stage in two. The Avinashi Road flyover works, carried out at a cost of Rs 1,794 crore will be over by January. The proposed Metro Rail project has delayed the construction of three flyovers. They will be taken up soon,” he said.

There are delays in executing some projects only because of the issues in land acquisition, Velu added. “Works will commence soon to convert the Avinashi-Annur-Mettupalayam Road into four lanes for a distance of 35 kilometres at a cost estimate of Rs 250 crore to ease traffic congestion,” he said.

Similarly, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa held a review meeting with officials from TIDCO, the Airports Authority of India, and the District Administration regarding the expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport. The expansion of the airport, pending for a long, has gained pace after the State government decided to give away land acquired for the project to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) unconditionally.