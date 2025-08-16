CM Stalin to take part in CPI’s national meet today

COIMBATORE: The 26th state conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) commenced in Salem on Friday.

The four-day conference, presided over by CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, began with the hoisting of the party flag.

CPI national general secretary D Raja and other senior leaders spoke on the current social, political, and economic situation at the national level and especially in Tamil Nadu. On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on the topic ‘kanavu meipada vendum’ (let the dreams come true).

CPI national secretary Amarjeet Kaur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is averse towards politics by Left parties. “He remains a custodian of the RSS agenda, which is against the interests of minorities and Left parties,” she said.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Tourism Minister R Rajendran and Congress leader Peter Alphonse participated in the conference on Friday. On the second day, deliberations will be held on ‘velga jananayagam’ (victory for democracy) and Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to deliver an address.

CM Stalin is likely to fly down to Salem from Chennai to participate in the conference, which draws to a close on Monday with a procession and a public meeting to be addressed by CPI’s senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Salem district Collector R Brindha Devi declared that drones are banned in the district on Saturday and Sunday. “The Chief Minister, who comes to participate in a function in Salem on Saturday, is also participating in a government function in Dharmapuri on Sunday. He would then return to Salem to fly to Chennai. So, drones were prohibited in the district,” the Collector said.