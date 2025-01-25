CM Stalin to take part in anti-tungsten victory rally in Madurai on Jan 26

CHENNAI: Residents of Arittapatti and neighbouring villages in Madurai on Saturday met Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked him for his resolute efforts that were crucial in the cancellation of the controversial tungsten mining project proposed in their area.

A delegation of farmers from Arittapatti, Vallalar Patti, Kidaripatti, Singampatti, Nayakkarpatti, Chettiyar Patti, Therku Theru, Meenakshipuram and Mangulam from Madurai met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the State secretariat and thanked him for the resolution, which was crucial in getting the Union government to rollback the proposed tungsten mining project.

The delegation also invited the Chief Minister for the ‘victory rally’ organised there to mark the successful cancellation of the project in Madurai on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, according to the farmers, has agreed to participate in Sunday’s rally. One of the farmers in the delegation was heard telling the CM in the latter’s chamber that the project was cancelled owing to the resolution moved by him in the State Assembly and the proclamation that the tungsten mining project would not be permitted till he remained Chief Minister.

After the Chief Minister moved a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly, the union government was left with no other option but to cancel the license and drop the project, a member of the delegation said after the meeting with the CM.