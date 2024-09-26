CM Stalin to request pending education fund of Rs 2,500 cr from PM Modi: Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: The Chief Minister, while meeting the Prime Minister, would appeal to release the pending fund of Rs 2,500 crore for the school education department, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

The Minister promised to all those teachers who had appeared for the test.

“The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on September 27 in which he will appeal to the Prime Minister to release the fund of Rs 2,500 crore for the school education department,” he said. Speaking in Tiruchy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the TNSTC division has been functioning at Kumbakonam.

Since Tiruchy is one of the largest cities of Tamil Nadu after Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, there is a demand to start a Tiruchy Transport Division making Tiruchy its headquarters.

“We have been demanding the Transport Minister to establish a new Tiruchy Division and the Minister has promised to materialise it soon,” said the Minister. Answering a query on the VCK’s stand on power-sharing, the Minister said that the VCK leaders themselves commented that it was an immature statement, so there is no need to elaborate on this, he said.

The Minister said that the VCK’s total prohibition conference is a public awareness meeting and it should not be politicised. Earlier the Minister inaugurated a circular service from the Chathiram bus stand which will have 13 services a day. Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar, TNSTC Divisional General Manager A Muthu Krishnan and others were present.