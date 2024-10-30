CM Stalin to pay floral tributes at Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers of the state government would pay tributes at the memorial of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 117th birthday at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

An official release said that Chief Minister Stalin, State ministers, MPs and MLAs would garland the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial on 62nd Guru Pooja. On the same day, the CM would garland the statue of the late Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam and Marudhu Brothers at Theppakulam in Madurai district.

Meanwhile, Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated from his camp office two mandapams constructed at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore by the State government to replace the temporary 'pandals' erected every year at the Pasumpon memorial for public convenience for the annual guru pooja.

The state government celebrates Muthuramalinga Thevar's birthday on October 30 every year as Thevar Jayanthi during which people from across the State descend on Pasumpon to pay tributes to the late leader who espoused the values of nationalism and spirituality all through his life.

Security beefed up ahead of guru pooja

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at Pasumpon and its surrounding areas in Ramanathapuram district with adequate deployment of police force ahead of the 117th Thevar Jayanthi and 62nd guru pooja.

Additional Director General of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham said over 9,000 police personnel from various districts have been deployed in parts of Ramanathapuram and its neighbouring Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts to beef up protection. Drone surveillance has also been used to monitor the proceedings.

Moreover, the ADGP after reviewing security arrangements said that processions would be allowed only through permitted routes and the police would keep a watchful eye on prohibited routes.

A meeting was convened on Monday and volunteers were instructed to go through identified routes and follow directions to ensure safe conduct of Thevar Jayanthi.