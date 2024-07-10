CM Stalin to open Tidel Park in Thanjavur soon, says Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin would inaugurate the Tidel Park in Thanjavur shortly as two IT firms have confirmed their functioning from here, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday. The new Tidel Park will ensure employment opportunities to at least 1,000 educated youths from Thanjavur and the surrounding places, he said.

Inspecting the ongoing construction works of the Tidel Park at Mela Vasthachavadi in Thanjavur, Minister Rajaa said, the Tidel Park has been constructed in an area of 55,000 sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 27.13 crore, which would come up as a four storeyed building. A total area of 3.40 acre land was allocated for the park.

This Tidel Park has been established as a part of technological revolution spearheaded by Chief Minister Stalin. This would facilitate employment opportunities to the educated youths from Thanjavur and the surrounding areas. “Already two IT firms have signed MoU to function from this Tidel Park while seven more firms have expressed their willingness and we hope the entire space would be occupied before the inauguration of the park and this would provide job opportunities to at least 1,000 youths,” said the Minister.

Subsequently, the Minister visited the proposed SIPCOT industrial estate at Sengipatti and Palayampatti in Thanjavur together in an area of 256 acres. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob, SIPCOT Executive Director Akash and others accompanied the Industries Minister.