CM Stalin to new recruits: Take mantle, raise model state to greater heights

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday advised newly appointed government staff to remain accessible, punctual and people-friendly, stating that they represent the face of the government.
Addressing newly recruited employees, the Chief Minister said that during the past five years, he had functioned as the Chief Minister for all sections of society, and his responsibility had now increased to make Tamil Nadu the number one State in the country.
"Our administration should serve as a model for other states. We must strengthen revenue generation while ensuring the effective implementation of welfare schemes. Sustaining economic growth is equally important," he said.
Congratulating candidates who had cleared competitive examinations, Stalin said, while elected representatives frame policies and allocate budgets, it is government staff who ensure that schemes reach the people.
He noted that since 2021, about 1.55 lakh appointments had been made through recruitment agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), along with 54,864 appointments in local bodies.
"You are the face of the government. You must uphold the trust of the people who approach you. Work with integrity and conscience. Your conduct will reflect the credibility of the government, " he said.
Emphasising the importance of discipline, the Chief Minister urged the newly appointed staff to maintain accessibility and punctuality at all times. "The future of Tamil Nadu lies in the hands of its young government employees," he added.