CM Stalin to meet PM Modi on Sept 27

CHENNAI: Facing severe fund crunch faced by the education department due to non-implementation of the National Education Policy, and the second phase expansion of Chennai Metro Rail, Chief Minister MK Stalin would leave for the national capital on September 26 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon him in person the crisis that the delay in fund allocation has brought about.

According to sources, CM Stalin would meet PM Narendra Modi on September 27 in New Delhi and submit a memorandum seeking funds.

"During the meeting, Stalin would discuss fund allocation to implement the education policy with PM Modi. He would urge him to release the Centre’s share of the funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme that have been withheld. He would also discuss the delay in allocation of the central share of funds for Phase II of the CMRL and other departments," sources said.

"The Chief Minister's office sought time to meet the Prime Minister. As PM Modi is in the United States, the PMO has given an appointment on September 27. Accordingly, Stalin will meet him on the day. He is expected to meet other leaders of the INDIA bloc," sources told DT Next.

A week ago, after returning from his business trip to the US, Stalin had told the media that he would immediately seek an appointment with the Prime Minister and persuade him to release the sanctioned funds to Tamil Nadu.