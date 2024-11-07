CM Stalin to lay foundation stone for Dean Shoes' unit on November 15 in Ariyalur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin would lay the foundation stone for the global non-leather major, Dean Shoes’ new manufacturing unit in Ariyalur district on November 15.

According to government sources, CM Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the manufacturing unit of Taiwanese footwear major Long Yin Investment (Dean Shoes)’s subsidiary, Freetrend Industrial India Private Limited, a unit of Taiwan-based King Shoes in Ariyalur district on November 15.

The Freetrend Industrial India Private Limited will set up its manufacturing unit in Mahimaipuram SIPCOT, near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and will create 15,000 jobs.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on October 8, gave approval to 14 new investments worth Rs 38,698 crore, including non-leather footwear manufacturing sectors.

It may be recalled that three Taiwanese footwear majors TKG Takewang, Hong Fu, and Long Yin Investment (Dean Shoes), who manufacture shoes for global brands like Nike and Converse, had inked a pact with the Tamil Nadu government during the Global Investors’ Meet held in Chennai last January.