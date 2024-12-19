CM Stalin to launch Pudhumai Penn scheme extension in Thoothukudi on Dec 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the extension of the Pudhumai Penn scheme to girl students of government aided schools in the state from Thoothukudi on December 30.

Originally implemented for the benefit of girl college students who completed their schooling (classes VI to XII) in government schools (Tamil medium) to augment enrolment in higher education, the state government accepted popular public demand and announced in this year's budget in March, 2024 that the scheme of providing Rs 1,000 monthly scholarship would be extended to government aided schools.

An estimated 49,600 girl students of government aided schools are set to benefit from the extension of the scheme.